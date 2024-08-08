DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evelyn (record release show) + Kin Hana

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Evelyn is the moniker of songwriter Dani Lencioni, a California native now living in New York's Hudson Valley. Evelyn’s first full-length album, Someday We Will Eat a Feast of Light, is set for release July 26, 2024. Produced by Lencioni and Nick Kinsey (W...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

