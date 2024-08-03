DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hottest R&B party from LV is otw to ORANGE COUNTY!

The Yost Theater
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartySanta Ana
From $22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Simp City is in Orange County for the first time! After popular demand for some years now, we are making it happen!

This is our special friends & family link. This DICE link tickets are considered VIP - so you will get expedited entry!!! We will only have...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Yost Theater

307 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, California 92701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.