Top track

Kokoshca - La juventud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kokoshca presentando La Juventud

Sala Sónar Compostela
Sat, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsSantiago de Compostela
€16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kokoshca - La juventud
Got a code?

About

Kokoshca en concierto en Santiago presentando su nuevo disco, "La Juventud".

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Ayuken.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kokoshca

Venue

Sala Sónar Compostela

Rúa de Mazarelos, 4, 5, 15702 Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.