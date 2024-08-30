Top track

Saïna - Alive

Brick Lane Beach Club: ZEE-2 All Night Long

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

We're excited to welcome ZEE-2 back to Juju's for a night of b2b DJ sets! 

ZEE-2 are an East Asian female DJ duo based in London. Creative consultant, Zoe, and Singer-Songwriter/Producer, Saïna, play an eclectic mix of RnB, Hip-hop and Soul remixes with a...

This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D Required.
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Lineup

Saïna

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

