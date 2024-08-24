Top track

Baltra in Los Angeles

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$36.05

About Baltra

Emerging during the lo-fi house boom of the mid-’10s, Baltra’s foggy house stompers were made for sweaty dancefloors. Based in New York and taking inspiration from late-night MTV techno showcases and hip-hop records he discovered during his teens in Philad Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Wanna Dance? w/ Baltra and Special Guests

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Secret Location in DTLA

10pm 'til late

21+

***Location will be sent to all ticket holders on day of show***

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Minty Boi.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baltra

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

