After Party 🌻 Twerkistan en Plein Air 🌻 Hot Saison

La Esquina Tropical
Wed, 31 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AFTER PARTY 🌻 Twerkistan en Plein Air 🌻 HOT SAISON 2024

On ne peut pas terminer un bon Open Air sans un bon AFTER !

Après les fortes chaleurs musicales sur le J4, on vous donne rdv juste en face à la Esquina Tropical, à 5 minutes à pied pour prolonger...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Twerkistan.

Lineup

Twerkistan, Akalex, Grizzy

Venue

La Esquina Tropical

40 Boulevard Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille, France
Doors open11:00 pm

