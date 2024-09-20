Top track

Nether Hour - The Hit - Tomahawk Sessions

Nether Hour, Telander

The Coast
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$18.54

About

Nether Hour is a three man band from Austin, Texas with members originally from South Texas and Louisiana. From mentions on the Joe Rogan Experience or performances on #1 Live Podcast in the World “Kill Tony” they are taking on their first tour dates outsi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Music By Masses
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nether Hour

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

