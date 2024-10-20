Top track

Lucian Ban - Transylvanian Dance

Transylvanian Dance: Lucian Ban and Mat Maneri

The Local
Sun, 20 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On their second ECM duo album Romanian pianist Lucian Ban and US violist Mat Maneri find fresh inspiration as they follow the trail of Béla Bartók, revisiting the folk music that spurred the imagination of the great Hungarian composer who, in the early 20t...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

