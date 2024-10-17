DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Destination Soultown featuring the Sensational Soul Cruisers

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
$38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Sensational Soul Cruisers are more than just an 11-man vocal harmony group with horns. While bands with similar lineups exist, few perform with the energy, passion, and talent of these guys. From their humble beginnings rehearsing in Freehold Borough's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sensational Soul Cruisers

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

Will there be seating?

This show is fully seated with some room for dancing if the mood strikes you.

