DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meet Me In the Taproom: Outers, Parallels, Sister

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 5 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music x Signature Brew Present...

MEET ME IN THE TAPROOM

with live music from

The Outers

The Parallels

Sister

Signature Brew Haggerston

Thursday 5th September 2024

6pm Doors / £7 adv

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sister, The Parallels, The outers

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.