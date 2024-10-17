Top track

Boy From Manchester

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Youngr

Badaboum
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Boy From Manchester
Got a code?

About Youngr

Depuis qu'il a percé avec son premier single "Out Of My System", ce musicien aux multiples talents a accumulé plus de 100 millions de streams dans le monde entier et a donné plus de 150 concerts dans 40 pays, dont des tournées à guichets fermés à travers l Read more

Event information

Depuis qu'il a percé avec son premier single "Out Of My System", ce musicien aux multiples talents a accumulé plus de 100 millions de streams dans le monde entier et a donné plus de 150 concerts dans 40 pays, dont des tournées à guichets fermés à travers l...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par New Scene Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Youngr

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.