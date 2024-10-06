Top track

RE/FORM Presents: Rinzen & Emil Toledo (Catalina Cruise Ship)

Catalina Classic Cruises
Sun, 6 Oct, 5:00 pm
About Rinzen

Described by deadmau5 as “Hans Zimmer meets techno”, Los Angeles’s Rinzen started out as an editor and journalist for Billboard and Dancing Astronaut. Now releasing his own music on mau5trap, Bedrock and Yoshitoshi, Rinzen combines cinematic sound design w Read more

Event information

Sunday, October 6th, RE/FORM Presents: Rinzen & Emil Toledo On The Catalina Cruise Ship at 1046 Queens Highway, Long Beach, CA 90802. Boarding: 5:00PM - 5:45PM
Departure Time: 6:00PM SHARP
Docking: 9:00PM

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

Small clutch bags or wall...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Rinzen

Venue

Catalina Classic Cruises

1046 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

