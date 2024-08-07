Top track

Body Meat

Purgatory
Wed, 7 Aug, 8:00 pm
New York
$20.09

About

Body Meat

with YHWH Nailgun, DJ Haram

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Baby's Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Body Meat

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

