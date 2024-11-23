DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jyoty presents: We've Been Here Before

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLeeds
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Jyoty

Jyoty’s journey into music is admirable. From managing the door of London’s Boiler Room to manning the decks at Jacquemus parties with Kaytranada, the Amsterdam-born DJ injects her garage-house mixes with a roster of R&B classics, Punjabi tunes and danceha Read more

Event information

Jyoty @ Project House

https://projecthouselds.com/info/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Natural Selection.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jyoty

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

