Alexandra Leaving - Bite

Alexandra Leaving / Hot Wife / Debdepan

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alexandra Leaving - Bite
This Strongroom occasion of the highest order. A lineup of garage/indie-rock and alt-pop, join us for Alexandra Leaving, Hot Wife and Debdepan. A brilliant night awaits, see you there!

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy.

Presented by Bark.
Debdepan, Alexandra Leaving

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

