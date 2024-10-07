DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAINT VITUS PRESENTS: SYNTHICIDE AT TV EYE
Male Tears
Suzi Sabotage
Gargoyle
Christina Zombie (DJ)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.