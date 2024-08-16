DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tumblrcore - One Year Anniversary

Underground Arts
Fri, 16 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$21.96
About

Sad & Boujee Presents

Tumblrcore. One Year Anniversary at Underground Arts

Friday, August 16, 2024

Doors: 9:00 PM | Show: 10:00 PM

**21+
**

come celebrate on year of tumblrcore.

dance and sing ur heart out 2 ur fav alternative indie pop bangers ++ song...

This is a 21+ event
Sad & Boujee Presents
Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

