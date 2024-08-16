DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sad & Boujee Presents
Tumblrcore. One Year Anniversary at Underground Arts
Friday, August 16, 2024
Doors: 9:00 PM | Show: 10:00 PM
**21+
**
come celebrate on year of tumblrcore.
dance and sing ur heart out 2 ur fav alternative indie pop bangers ++ song...
