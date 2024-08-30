DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sands of the Hour and KW3 at Robert's Westside

Robert's Westside
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert's Westside Presents:

SANDS OF THE HOUR & KW3
w/ SPIZM, Harley Omega

General Admission: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

