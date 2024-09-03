Top track

Alain Johannes - Here In The Silence

Alain Johannes, The Imaginaries

miniBar
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
About

The list of musicians that Alain Johannes has worked with reads like an encyclopedia of
California rock history. In high school he was in bands with Flea, Hillel Slovak, Jack Irons and Anthony Kiedis, all of whom would form the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

La...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Imaginaries, Alain Johannes

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

