DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Queer as Folk - Celebrating 25 Years

New Century
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmManchester
From £18.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It’s been 25 years since Russell T Davies’ ground-breaking drama Queer As Folk made Manchester’s Canal Street the centre of the universe, and in this celebration event we bring back together the makers and stars of the hit TV phenomenon!

The event will fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SCENE Manchester LGBTQ+ Film & TV Festival
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.