DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AdyB’s first live appearance in London! The Romanian hip-hop artist alongside DJ, Mr. Sympathie come from Germany to bring you a unique live experience, with support from artists Prez and Jakka.
Influenced by the love for soul, jazz, and R&B, his music wa...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.