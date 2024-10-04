DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AdyB

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AdyB’s first live appearance in London! The Romanian hip-hop artist alongside DJ, Mr. Sympathie come from Germany to bring you a unique live experience, with support from artists Prez and Jakka.

Influenced by the love for soul, jazz, and R&B, his music wa...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by AdyB & Mr. Sympathie
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.