Accusefive First Live Tour : Around The New World In Barcelona

Sala Apolo
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€128The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Accusefive exhibe un estilo musical diverso, que abarca folk rock, pop rock, indie rock, synth pop, dance pop, balada, electro, new wave y más. Las voces principales masculinas y femeninas, Pan Pan An y Quan-Qing, crean armonías cautivadoras que brindan...

Organizado por GROUPAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

