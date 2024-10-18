Top track

Mad About You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Son Little

Skylark Lounge
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$29.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mad About You
Got a code?

About

Live Nation presents

Son Little

Son Little, praised by American Songwriter as "one of the best songwriters working today,” conceived his latest album, Like Neptune, in a cabin overlooking the Delaware River in upstate New York. Trading in the existential...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge and Live Nation.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Son Little

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.