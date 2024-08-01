Top track

Devils Cut

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fcukers

Standard Time
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$30.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Devils Cut
Got a code?

About

Standard Time and Not Dead Yet welcomes Fcukers (live) with Kiki LeFreak and Prince Josh!

“fuck no, homie don’t shake”—from the opening lines of their new single, “Homie Don’t Shake”, there’s no mistaking the irreverent musings of Fcukers’ Shanny Wise. De...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fcukers

Venue

Standard Time

165 Geary Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M6H 2B8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.