Madmans Esprit

Legend Club
Sun, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€26.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emerging from the vibrant underground music scene of Seoul, South Korea, Madmans Esprit is the brainchild of enigmatic artist Kyuho. With a lineup of session musicians, their intense live performances captivate audiences with a dynamic fusion of Depressive...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da KineticVibe

Lineup

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

