Margo Raats - Paper Paradise EP - release event

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Belgium-born, London-based rising alt-pop star Margo Raats has released her highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Paper Paradise’. Continuing to take us on a journey into her ethereal world, the singer-songwriter reflects on her move to the big city. Having only s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Margo Raats

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

