Top track

Iván Muela - Snowdrops

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iván Muela - Album launch

Piano Smithfield
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Iván Muela - Snowdrops
Got a code?

About

Iván Muela is a composer and sound artist based in London. He has released a number of albums and EP's in which he explores the seams between classical, ambient and experimental music. His work often blends traditional instrumentation with electronic proce...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iván Muela

Venue

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.