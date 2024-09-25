Top track

You Let My Tyres Down

Tropical Fuck Storm

The Blue Room
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Most of us have lived some inner Tropical Fuck Storm over this past year and a half. Gareth Liddiard, frontman for the Aussie band with a name perfectly suited to the times, was like the rest of us in f...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Beach

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

