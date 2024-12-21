DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EndorphinMachine play Prince

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The nine piece EndorphinMachine is made up of amazing musicians who all have one thing in common - they are huge fans of the music. This love is clear to see and hear when the band perform. Fast becoming known as 'the tightest live band out there,' they pl...

This is a 14+ event
JFK aka Live in Leeds presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Endorphinmachine

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.