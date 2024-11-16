DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Therapy Gecko Live: The Lizard Agenda Tour

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
PodcastLondon
From £17.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After embarking on a sold out world tour last year, multi-platform internet sensation Lyle Forever brings his beloved Therapy Gecko live show on the road again in 2024. Fans will get the chance to converse with Lyle live on stage as they share their hopes,...

16+ (All U18s must be accompanied by 21+. No more than 2 U18 per 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

