DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cling / Dimensions / Vera Sacra

The George Tavern
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50

About

Falling Moon #33

This August we're back at the George Tavern for an unmissable show!

Dimensions - rock band with guitars and strings

Cling - innovative trio with unique vocal harmonies and textures

Vera Sacra - multi-instrumentalist playing electronic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Falling Moon
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vera Sacra, Frankie & the 3 Dimensions

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am

