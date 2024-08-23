DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freaks Unleashed: Nu Metal Night

Baby's All Right
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$16.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAINT VITUS PRESENTS: NU METAL NIGHT RETURNS TO BABY'S ALL RIGHT

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

