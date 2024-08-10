DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Risko Disko will light up the dancefloor at Paper Dress for the very first time on Saturday 10th August ! 🔥
Expect to hear Disco, Latin & Afrobeat, punctuated with some Middle Eastern-inspired specials. ⚡
With an established reputation for the finest cu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs