Caoilfhionn Rose - A Light in the Middle

Caoilfhionn Rose Live

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an 18+ event. Physical I.D required for entry.

We are proud to welcome singer, songwriter and producer Caoilfhionn Rose to our living room stage on Saturday, 5th October. She'll be stopping off at Ninety One on her headline UK/EU tour, following h...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caoilfhionn Rose

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

