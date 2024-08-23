DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INTERNET FRIENDS : NASTIA REIGEL & PELIGRO

TBA Miami
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nastia reigel & Peligro return to the metal room for an extra devilish night

Girls 18+ guys 21 + with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile & Internet friends .
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nastia Reigel

Venue

TBA Miami

Miami, Florida 33142, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

