Wishy + Guests (L'Inter Hors les Murs)

L'Alimentation Générale
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10
About

Suite à la fermeture de l'Inter pour travaux, on vous propose une nouvelle soirée Hors Les Murs à l'Alimentation Générale.

L'Inter présente :

⚡Wishy⚡

(Indianapolis, USA - Indie-Rock)

🎧 https://wishy.bandcamp.com/album/triple-seven

🩷 https://www.inst...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Wishy

Venue

L'Alimentation Générale

64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

