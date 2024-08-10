Top track

TRANCELATOR OPEN-AIR

Jupiter
Sat, 10 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyHamburg
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Uebel goes Open Air:

TRANCELATOR @ Jupiter Dach (Mönckebergstraße 2-4)

Line Up:

DANGEROUS DREAMING
DJ WASSERFALL
KRASH CORA
PARAÇEK
ONLYLU

Artwork by @sunnyblenderbunny

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
Lineup

Venue

Jupiter

Mönckebergstraße 2-5, 20095 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open2:00 pm

