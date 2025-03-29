DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Specials LTD

Old Fire Station
Sat, 29 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsCarlisle
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Specials Ltd

'Too Much Too Young' 45th Anniversary

Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the The Specials' classic #1 single 'Too Much Too Young' with a live set from The Specials Ltd., the world's finest tribute to The Specials.

The Specials Ltd are...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
The specials LTD

Old Fire Station

Peter Street, Carlisle, CA3 8QP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

