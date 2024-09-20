Top track

Blanche presents Bora Uzer (Live) and Stavroz (Live)

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 20 Sept, 9:00 pm
From £33.66

About

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

Bora Uzer, the Turkish-born multi-instrumentalist, is making his London debut on 20th Sep at HERE Outernet.

Celebrated for his dynamic live performances, he is joi...

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID required
Presented by Blanche London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bora Uzer

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

