Strut 25th Birthday: Mulatu Astatke + Flock

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Strut proudly commemorates its 25th Anniversary as a pioneering force in the global music scene.

Renowned for its rich and diverse catalogue of compilations, reissues, and new artist albums spanning African, Caribbean, and Latin music, jazz, soul, funk, d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mulatu Astatke, Flock

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
