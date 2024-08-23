DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an electrifying kickoff to the Notting Hill Carnival! On Friday, August 23rd, we're hosting a vibrant Pre-Party where we'll celebrate and showcase the diverse music and cultures that make the Notting Hill Carnival weekend legendary. Expect a ni...
