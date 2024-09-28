DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on the 28th of September for an unforgettable night with Our Man in the Field and his 6 piece band. Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes from their critically acclaimed album Gold On The Horizon, hailed by reviewers as a masterpiece of moder...
