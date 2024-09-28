DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Our Man In The Field

Bush Hall
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us on the 28th of September for an unforgettable night with Our Man in the Field and his 6 piece band. Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring tunes from their critically acclaimed album Gold On The Horizon, hailed by reviewers as a masterpiece of moder...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
Lineup

OUR MAN IN THE FIELD

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
