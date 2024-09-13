Top track

San Tosielo & Toldos Verdes - Sin ti (no quiero)

San Tosielo: You are the music in me + Mala Cotton

Sala REM
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMurcia
€12.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

San Tosielo son dos angelitos que cayeron del cielo y que inspirados por HSM crearon un proyecto para vivir del cuento de manera apasionada con el único objetivo de algun dia compartir cancha con Troy Bolton. El duo aconseja calentar antes del show, llevar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by San Tosielo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mala Cotton, San Tosielo

Venue

Sala REM

C/ Puerta Nueva, 33, 30008 Murcia, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

