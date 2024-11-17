DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Singer-songwriter Zara McFarlane’s soul-soaked jazz honours her heritage with dub, reggae and Nyabinghi rhythm influences. A collaborator with Ezra Collective and Louie Vega, her 2020 album, Songs of An Unknown Tongue, is inspired by the spiritual folk tal
Zara McFarlane has created a unique show, journeying through the very special life and music of Sarah Vaughan, known to all as one of the jazz singing greats. She was more than that, being universally regarded by her contemporaries as a musician of the hig...
