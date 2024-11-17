Top track

Fisherman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zara McFarlane: Celebrating Sarah Vaughan

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fisherman
Got a code?

About Zara McFarlane

Singer-songwriter Zara McFarlane’s soul-soaked jazz honours her heritage with dub, reggae and Nyabinghi rhythm influences. A collaborator with Ezra Collective and Louie Vega, her 2020 album, Songs of An Unknown Tongue, is inspired by the spiritual folk tal Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Zara McFarlane has created a unique show, journeying through the very special life and music of Sarah Vaughan, known to all as one of the jazz singing greats. She was more than that, being universally regarded by her contemporaries as a musician of the hig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zara McFarlane

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.