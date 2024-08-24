DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blue Room Presents: N0 ANG3L with DJ r.a.k

The Blue Room
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:30 pm
DJNashville
Free
About

Nashville, TN

August 24th

21+

8pm doors

free entry

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Third Man Events.

Venue

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

