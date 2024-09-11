Top track

Baby Smith - Dressing Gown

Baby Smith

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

The magnificent Baby Smith headline Paper Dress Vintage on Sept 11.

Baby Smith is the celebration of the musical alchemy between Australian songwriters Ray Sonder and Saxon Gable.

Their upcoming EP II reveals their darker shades and experiences. EP II...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer + Kili
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baby Smith

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

