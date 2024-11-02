Top track

ERICK HERVÉ - TRAPANI- SASKE

Independance Club
Sat, 2 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €32.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Erick Hervé, Saske, Trapani, Vela Infamous, Cristian Brawler, SD Kong, Minus CSQ y Monaly serán los artistas que protagonizan este 2 de Noviembre en la capital.

Cantarán sus mejores temas y alguna sorpresita más.

Nos vemos a partir de las 17.00 de la ta...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Erick Hervé, Trapani, Saske and 3 more

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

