Sitting On Stacy

Songbyrd
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sitting on Stacy, is a San Diego, California based rock/alternative band with a ska/surf vibe that formed in 2013. The band consists of original members Hoyt Yeatman (lead vocals/guitar), Kyle Hart (bass/vocals) and Trevor Smith (drums). Their song, “Chest...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sitting On Stacy, Knope

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

