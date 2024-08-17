DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bizarre Trax: Mayell & Sibil, Admo Live, Felon5

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 pm
On 17th August, Bizarre Trax returns for one last Pickling before our refurb, joined by an all star lineup of the ace London collective's closest artists, and new favourites.

Headlining is deep digging maestros Mayell and Sibil, two DJs possessing some of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

