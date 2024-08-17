DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On 17th August, Bizarre Trax returns for one last Pickling before our refurb, joined by an all star lineup of the ace London collective's closest artists, and new favourites.
Headlining is deep digging maestros Mayell and Sibil, two DJs possessing some of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.