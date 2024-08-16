Top track

Six Sex - AREA 69

Club Perreo: Six Sex + MJ Nebreda + Tedesco + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 16 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're back in Brixton with another night of hot and sweaty Neoperreo...🥵💦🔥

After selling out with Ms Nina & La Goony Chonga, we are back with another international act in Six Sex.

The Argentine singer & producer is considered the Queen of `Perreo rav...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Six Sex, MJ Nebreda

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

